Commissioners say city needs to repay $20M in one-percent loans

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Another volley has been fired in the back-and-forth over whether the city of Jackson must repay some $20 million in one-percent money that the oversight commission said was a loan.
Wednesday, the one-percent infrastructure sales tax commission voted to send another letter to the city, again reminding the Lumumba administration that it’s time to pay up.
At the heart of the matter, the commission says Jackson owes it $20 million, funds that were loaned to the city between March 2018 and October 2019 out of its one-percent sales tax revenues.
Members say funds were due to be repaid by Sept. 30, 2020. However, as of Feb. 11, no payments had been made.
The letter reiterated the fact that city leaders, including the mayor, agreed to the terms of the loans when the funds were allocated. Commissioners approved sending it on a 5-0 vote, with Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba, the board chair, abstaining.
Howard previously said the commission “lacks any express or implied power to ‘lend’ the city the city’s own money.”
He further told commissioners that the funds had gone to several “sorely needed” projects, including restoring water service following the 2018 winter water crisis, repairing collapsed sewer mains, repairing major line ruptures in Belhaven and other parts of the city, and continuing program management services for its sewer consent decree.
The commission, though, isn’t buying it, saying that it was Howard’s office that advised members they could make the loan.
“Your office … advised the commission that it would be proper and comply with the statutory abilities of the commission,” vice-chair Duane O’Neill writes. “If you now suggest that the commission does not have the power to ‘lend’ funds to the city, it totally contradicts the advice given when the very question was asked to your office.”
Commissioners also refute Howard’s claims the funds were used to cover projects sorely needed by residents.
In fact, they say the projects listed by Howard “had been undertaken and completed several months prior to the city approaching the commission.”
Loans include a $6,985,000 allocation from March 2018, a $7,250,000 allocation made in August 2018, and $4 million awarded in August 2018.
The initial amount was made to reimburse the water and sewer systems for emergency repairs made between September 2016 through January 2018. The second allocation went toward sewer main failures and consent decree program management costs, as did the next $4 million.
The program manager oversees the implementation of the city’s sewer consent decree. Jackson entered into that agreement in 2012 and must spend nearly $950 million to bring its sewer system into compliance with federal water quality laws.
The oversight panel gave the city another $650,000 to repair a major water main break in Belhaven and another $1.4 million to cover decree management costs.
Jackson city officials said the funds were necessary, in part, to help ensure the city stayed in compliance with its water bond covenants. Under covenant provisions, the city must maintain a certain amount of money in its reserve balance to cover bond repayments.
Howard said requiring the city to repay the $20 million would threaten the stability of the city’s finances.
The commission oversees the city’s one-percent infrastructure sales tax. Under state statute, it is responsible for drawing up a master plan and ensuring that one-percent monies are spent in compliance with that plan.
