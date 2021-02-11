Commission approves $1.4 million in road, bridge projects

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Nearly $1.4 million in new projects were approved recently by Jackson’s one-percent infrastructure sales tax commission.
On Wednesday, oversight members signed off on city requests to fund two bridge replacement projects, to provide a local match for a major street repaving project, and to pay for design plans for a sidewalk improvement project in south Jackson.
Allocations include:
- $318,444.86 for the North State Repaving Project;
- $390,671 for the Woodway Drive Bridge Replacement Project;
- $478,353.40 for the Hawthorn Drive Bridge Replacement;
- and, $225,000 for the Raymond Road sidewalk improvements.
The Jackson City Council approved a $1.1 million contract to repave North State project recently. Work will include milling and overlaying the street from Sheppard Road to Briarwood Drive. It is being funded with a federal matching grant administered through the Central Mississippi Planning and Development District.
The Woodway Bridge is located along Woodway between Manhattan Road and North State. The city opened bids on the project recently, with the low bid coming from Fordice Construction Co.
Public Works Director Charles Williams said the bridge has been closed for about two years.
The Hawthorn bridge has been closed for almost three years. It is located in the 3000 block of the roadway between Sherwood Drive and Robin Drive in Fondren. It runs over Eubanks Creek.
Work will include removing the bridge’s timber pilings and replacing them with a “large box,” that will support the bridge and allow for water to travel underneath, Williams said. The plans were drawn up by Stantec Consulting. Hemphill Construction will be doing the work.
Funds allocated for the Raymond Road sidewalk improvements will go toward designing the project, which will include replacing sidewalks and improving drainage along the roadway between Forest Hill High School and the Boys and Girls Club.
Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba told board members that sidewalk conditions there impact the safety of children and other pedestrians who use the area.
“The community has been crying out for this sidewalk for a long period of time,” he said. “If we can move this project forward, and not delay, I think we have an obligation to protect these young people.”
Projects are being paid for out of annual one-percent revenues and from the city’s $35 million infrastructure bond.
The city issued the bond last year to tackle major infrastructure projects. A portion of the city’s one-percent revenue each year is going to retire the debt.
Voters overwhelmingly approved a ballot initiative to allow the special assessment in 2014. The tax generates about $14 million a year and can be used solely for infrastructure improvement projects.
