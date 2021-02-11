Bill that could ban a third landfill from coming to Madison Co. passes House

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It’s on to the Senate for a bill that could prohibit a third landfill from coming to Madison County.
On Wednesday, the House of Representatives overwhelmingly approved H.B. 949.
The measure will now be transmitted to the Senate, where it will be referred to a Senate committee.
Rep. Jill Ford, the bill’s primary author, is hopeful the measure will pass.
“It is intended to give the people a voice in Madison County when it comes to numerous landfills being in place in their backyard,” she said. “We already have two landfills in Madison County ... and we are the only county in the state that has that many.”
The bill would mandate that counties may not adopt solid waste plans that would include the construction of a new landfill if two landfills already exist within the county, pending approval through a public referendum.
It would further amend state law to prohibit the state from awarding grants or loans to build a landfill in a county where three already exist.
The measure would likely block a third landfill from coming into Madison County, a proposal that has long been decried by many residents and local leaders.
The Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality is currently reviewing the next step in the permitting process for the North County Line Road landfill.
For the landfill to be built, the regulatory agency has to sign off on permits for the project.
The agency has received two letters from the parties involved in the controversial landfill, one asking for the permit applications to be withdrawn and another asking for them to stay intact.
The bill was approved 107-105, with seven representatives abstaining and three voting present.
