Bill to remove inactive voters makes progress

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A sharply divided Mississippi Senate has voted to speed up the process of purging inactive voters’ names from election rolls.
Senate Bill 2588 passed 36 to 16 on Wednesday, with Republicans supporting it and Democrats voting against it.
Republican Jeff Tate of Meridian chairs the Senate Election Committee.
He says election commissioners need additional rules to keep voter rolls current.
The bill reads in part, “To provide that the county registrar or county election commission shall remove from the statewide elections management system those electors who fail to respond to a confirmation notice for a period of consecutive years.”
Democratic Senator Hob Bryan of Amory says the proposed changes could take voting rights away from tens of thousands of people who choose not to vote often.
