Authorities working to identify woman found in woods of northern Harrison Co.

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Authorities are investigating after a woman’s body was found in northern Harrison County.
Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer confirmed the body was located in the woods in the area of Airy Tower and the Bigfoot horse trails on Monday.
Sheriff’s deputies located the body roughly 150 feet from the roadway after a hunter found the body Monday evening.
No cause of death has been determined and the case is still under investigation.
Authorities are asking for help identifying the woman. She is described as a white woman between the ages of 30-50, 5′4″, weighing between 140-160 pounds with brown or dark red hair.
The sheriff’s office said she has many distinguishing tattoos, including a skull with angel wings in the chest area, a small skull and crossbones with a pink bow as well as a large skull with a pink bow and pink stars below it on the upper right arm/shoulder. Both forearms have butterfly tattoos, and the right hip has a blue and black nautical star tattoo. Her right ankle has a tattoo of the word “SIN” with the N backward.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office at 228-896-0678 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.
