76-year-old dies after crash with tractor trailer

PIKE CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A woman was killed in a crash in Pike County on Tuesday morning.
Mississippi Highway Patrol arrived a the scene around 9 a.m. at Highway 98 East and Candy Lane.
MHP officials say 76-year-old Nellie Dodd was driving a Chevrolet S-10 on U.S. 98 when she tried to turn into Dollar General. She missed the driveway and had to backup, reentering the highway, when a tractor trailer collided with her truck.
Dodd was killed in the collision despite wearing a seatbelt.
The driver of the trailer was uninjured.
