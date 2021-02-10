WATCH: McComb woman caught on camera, warrant issued for shoplighting

MCCOMB, Miss. (WLBT) - Police in McComb need your help to identify a woman caught on camera inside a local store allegedly stealing electronics.
Detectives have issued a warrant for the arrest of 25-year-old Letesha Jeanae Smith, also known as “Coco.”
Investigators say she stole an iPhone 11 Pro Max 64GB, an iPhone 11 64GB, and a 32GB iPad from a McComb store.
Smith faces felony shoplifting and felony possession of the stolen property.
Investigators say she stands 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 150lbs.
If you have purchased these items from her you’re asked to bring the electronics to the McComb police department to avoid charges.
Investigators believe Smith may be in McComb, Mississippi, or Kentwood, LA.
