Pike Co. youth wanted for dozens of auto burglary charges, shooting, other violations

PIKE CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Pike County Sheriff’s Office and the McComb Police Department are asking for your help to find Frederick “Lil Fred” Catling.
Investigators say Catling is wanted for 12 counts of auto burglary and 12 counts of conspiracy to commit auto burglary.
Catling had previously been adjudicated as an adult in the Pike County Youth Court, deputies say.
Catling is suspected of entering vehicles on the weekend of January 30 and January 31, 2021, in Pike County.
He was out on bond for previous auto burglaries that occurred in 2020 in Pike County, and a drive-by shooting charge with the McComb Police Department, deputies say.
Investigators also say Catling was also a suspect in a drive-by shooting that occurred on Van Norman Curve Road, where the victim returned fire, striking Catling in the upper arm.
In addition to current warrants, the young man is also wanted for felony fleeing of a law enforcement officer and other traffic violations.
If you have any information that can help police, call Crime Stoppers at 601-684-0333.
