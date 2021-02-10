Pending legislation would remove licensing requirements for several professions

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A bill pending at the State Capitol would do away with the license requirement for several professions. And one group is raising a red flag to say they believe the licensing should stay in place.
The goal of House Bill 1315 was presented in this way:
“Trying to shrink government, and some of the way we can do this by eliminating some of the commissions and boards that are out there that we feel like we’re impeding progress and getting jobs and allowing people to make a living in the state,” said Rep. Randy Boyd from the House floor.
Among those licensing requirements on the chopping block are those for massage therapist. And it’s something therapists like DeShelia Hughes takes issue with.
“So, for somebody to just come off the street and say ‘Hey, my mom said I had great hands,’” explained DeShelia Hughes, owner of Living Waters Massage Therapy Clinic. “That doesn’t necessarily make you a massage therapist. There’s a lot of learning and training that come into this.”
That’s training that Hughes says is vital to keep clients safe.
“If you come in with high blood pressure, I’ve got to know what to do or what not to do,” said Hughes. “If it’s a pregnant woman and she has underlying conditions along with her pregnancy, I’ve got to be able to know what exactly needs to be done for her or not be able to be done to her.”
The bill would also eliminate the Mississippi State Board of Massage Therapy.
“Our 2,700 licenses are not masseuses,” said Yvonne Laird, board executive director. “They do not work in massage parlors. They are considered bylaw healthcare providers. That concerns us to going to delicense a healthcare professional. The licensing process came into effect in 2001 for a massage therapist and that was because of the illicit practice. Has that changed? No. Illicit practice still goes on but at least we serve as an avenue.”
Laird says they serve as an important backstop to that kind of activity.
“Statements have been made that, ‘Well, we’ll just let law-enforcement handle it,’” she added. “Well, with a massage therapy board, we have the authority to go in unannounced without probable cause, any time massage therapy services are advertised.”
The bill is approved by the House and moves to the Senate for more consideration and debate.
