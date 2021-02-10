Opponents drop challenge to Ridgeland annexation bid

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The last major hurdle blocking the city of Ridgeland’s plans to annex a 4.89-square-mile swath of land west of its current city limits has been voluntarily removed.
Recently, NCL Waste LLC and the Bilberry Family Limited Partnership filed a motion to voluntarily dismiss their appeal of Ridgeland’s annexation plan with the Mississippi Supreme Court.
The motion is to dismiss the case with prejudice, meaning the challenge cannot be brought up again using the same argument.
It now must be signed off on by the high court.
“We’re hopeful the Supreme Court will allow the annexation process to go forward so we can bring that area into the city,” said John Scanlon, an attorney for Ridgeland.
The Ridgeland mayor and board of aldermen approved annexing the territory in 2019.
Last fall, Madison County Chancery Judge James Walker ruled that the annexation was “reasonable and required by the public convenience and necessity.”
In all about 250 people will be taken in by the annexation if it’s approved.
Scanlon said plans to annex the site will continue even as NCL Waste drops its proposal to build a landfill in the area.
NCL had announced plans to build a 89-acre dump at 2858 N. County Line, on property owned by the Bilberry Family L.P.
It would have been the third landfill in Madison County and the second one on N. County Line. The Little Dixie Landfill is located near the Bilberry site, as is a rubbish landfill.
“The city has done a plan for the area and it needs municipal services,” Scanlon said. “It needs zoning regulations that will encourage positive development.”
It was not known when the supreme court would rule on NCL’s motion.
Scanlon said if the motion is granted, the city will have to file an annexation decree with the secretary of state and a map of the new city boundaries with the Madison County Chancery Clerk.
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.