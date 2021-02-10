NCL Waste abandons landfill project in Madison Co.

MADISON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - NCL waste has abandoned a huge landfill project in Madison County.
The news comes days after a judge dismissed two lawsuits that the wastewater treatment company had against the county and its board of supervisors.
Attorneys for NCL Waste wrote a letter to the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality on February 2, saying the decision was made, “for a variety of reasons.”
NCL was seeking monetary damages, as well as a judgment requiring the board of supervisors to move forward with an assessment to determine whether another landfill was needed in the county.
The lawsuits were dismissed with prejudice, with court records saying the parties have reached agreements in both matters.
As attorneys were gearing up for the pre-trial phase of the project, NCL decided to drop its suits, Madison County Board of Supervisors Attorney Mike Espy said.
“Yesterday, we received a call from the attorney for NCL (who said) that the posture of the company had changed, and they wanted to discuss the dismissal,” he said. “We met and agreed that it would be dismissed with each party bearing its own costs.”
The landfill would have been a 166-acre property located at 2858 North County Line Road near Ridgeland, with approximately 89 acres for dumping.
It would have been the county’s third landfill.
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.