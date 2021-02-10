MSDH: More than 350,000 people vaccinated against COVID-19

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi continues to make progress on the COVID-19 front, reporting more than 350,000 people being vaccinated against the virus.
Through Feb. 9, 279,923 people had received their first dose, while 70,525 had received their first and second ones, Mississippi State Department of Health figures show.
Gov. Tate Reeves touted the state’s successes in a Tuesday post on social media.
“Today, we will officially have more Mississippians who have received a COVID vaccine than those who have tested positive - a historic milestone and turning point in this fight,” he wrote. “I’m here to thank Mississippi’s National Guardsmen who have made that achievement possible.”
The majority of the shots, 137,618, were given at the state-run drive-through centers; approximately 102,000 shots were administered by hospitals, and approximately 73,900 were administered at clinics.
The state still is struggling to make inroads in vaccinating patients in the African American community.
Through Tuesday, just 19 percent of the vaccinations administered went to African Americans. Seventy percent went to white Mississippians, figures show.
