Miracle or Myth? JSU virtual COVID-19 town hall focuses on vaccine effectiveness

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson State University is continuing work to spread the message about getting the COVID-19 vaccination.
In a virtual town hall Tuesday night, questions were taken on everything from Will the vaccine be like the flu shot and required every year? to Does the vaccination cause deaths?
Panelists including State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs who responded to questions about the effectiveness of the vaccine and the importance of dispelling myths and rumors. They also emphasized that the vaccine is safe.
Dr. Georges C. Benjamin, Executive Director of the American Public Health Association said, “I know that, you know, there are 42 million people who get the vaccine. And it is clearly shown that it’s safer than getting the disease.”
Dr. Dobbs said, “I got it, my wife got it, my son got it. He’s in med school. So it’s not an experiment. It’s a vaccine. It’s been proven, it’s been through tens and tens of thousands of folks in the trials, so I think like Dr. Benjamin said, you know, it wasn’t rushed. It was just streamlined.”
All of Tuesday night’s panelists say it is important for everyone to examine the science and not the fiction surrounding the vaccine.
Canton pastor Dr. Isiac Jackson, who is also President of the General Missionary Baptist State Convention of Mississippi, discussed the importance of churches in getting out information and setting up vaccination sites.
