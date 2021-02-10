MHP: Spike in teen driving fatalities prompts new safety campaign

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - State police are kicking off a new traffic safety campaign targeting teenagers after a deadly year on Mississippi roads.
The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) says 70 teenagers lost their lives in traffic crashes in 2020 compared to 49 the year before.
Research has shown Mississippi consistently ranks in the top 5 nationwide regarding teen driving fatalities, MHP says.
The new campaign is called D.R.I.V.E. which is the acronym for Driving Requires Initiative Values and Education.
In hopes of reducing the number of teenage driving deaths, state police will educate youth by promoting D.R.I.V.E. in schools, community colleges, universities, churches, and civic organizations.
Police will focus on educating teens about driving distractions, impaired driving, seatbelt usage, and even driving with other young passengers.
“We have to sense the urgency to educate our youth on safe, smart, and responsible driving habits,” said Colonel Randy Ginn, Director of MHP. “The D.R.I.V.E. campaign will do just that. Changing driving habits will change these numbers.”
Due to the pandemic, MHP will begin working with educators, community leaders, first responders, and parents about the safest ways to present the program.
D.R.I.V.E will incorporate PowerPoint presentations, guest speakers, and seatbelt rollover simulators when possible.
