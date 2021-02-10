Madison County Schools to host job fair

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - Madison County Schools will be hosting a “speed networking” district-wide career fair on Feb. 25.
The event will be from 5 to 7 p.m. at Ridgeland High School.
Jobseekers will be able to get in front of principals from each of the district’s 23 campuses, Durham Transportation, Elior Food Services and Kelly Services, for those interested in serving as substitute teachers.
Teaching positions are available in all subject areas.
Those interested will be needed to bring their resumes, according to the district.
For more information, log onto madison-schools.com.
