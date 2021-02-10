‘He was a bright light’: Jackson family seeks justice in unsolved murder investigation

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson family is still feeling the pain of the loss of their loved one found murdered in a park more than four years ago.
The unsolved case is one of many in the city and across the country. Justin Jones’ loved ones hope there will be a fresh look at the cold case.
“Justin was a light. He was a bright light,” said Jones’ cousin Ebony Butler. “He did not deserve what happened to him and he does not deserve for someone to treat his case as if it doesn’t matter.”
The 32-year-old was found shot multiple times in Presidential Hills Park on the morning of October 4, 2016. No arrests have been made in the case.
His sister, Shana Mays, said several detectives have been assigned to the investigation, but she’s getting the run around and feels his friends weren’t questioned extensively. The family wants answers.
“We’re honestly feeling like people are not taking it seriously and like detectives may not be taking this case seriously,” said Butler. “I’m logical and I recognize there’s a lot happening in the city, but I think that this case has gone on for so long and that we deserve for somebody to put some attention into it and care into it.”
Jones’s family is not alone. According to the FBI Uniform Crime Report, as of 2018 the U.S. had a murder and non-negligent manslaughter rate of 62.3 percent. Nearly 40 percent of the homicides in the nation were unsolved.
The Office of Justice Programs reports 250,000 unsolved murders in the nation - a number that increases by nearly 6,000 each year.
We reached out to the Jackson Police Department to find out its homicide clearance rate, information on Jones’ murder investigation and the number of detectives currently in the department. We are awaiting a response.
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.