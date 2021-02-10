First Alert Forecast: last mild day before Arctic chill moves south

EXTENDED FORECAST: Several waves of cold air are due into the area through early next week. In the wake of the first front; highs will run in the 40s, lows in the 30s Friday into Saturday. Another system will gather itself in the Gulf – possibly slinging moisture back into colder air. This could bring another bout of wintry precipitation Saturday night before drying out for Valentine’s Day. We’ll be with highs in the 30s to near 40 Sunday and Monday; wind chills in the 10s in the morning; 20s and 30s by afternoon. Yet another system develops, also, bringing a risk for wintry weather Monday into early Tuesday that could be impactful. Slowly, temperatures begin to moderate by mid-late week, but the unsettled pattern will likely continue with waves of rain during the same period.