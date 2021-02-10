First Alert Forecast: last mild day before Arctic chill moves south

WEDNESDAY: With a stalled front over the area – a ripple of low pressure will help to spark scattered showers, mainly during the afternoon hours with highs in the 60s and 70s once again. Better chances will likely emerge by Wednesday night as another system approaches from the west. Lows will fall into the 50s.
THURSDAY: Cold front will slip southward through the day – offering chances for rain and storms; at times being quite heavy. Rainfall amounts could total 1-2″ through the day. Temperatures will peak early for areas north of I-20 in the 50s and 60s; falling through the morning and early afternoon. Southern areas will remain warm into the afternoon hours in the 60s the front catches up and usher in chillier air Thursday afternoon. Temperatures will fall to the 30s by early Friday – we’ll be watching any lingering showers in areas where temperatures are near critical levels, mainly in the south Delta, where freezing rain / drizzle could develop.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Several waves of cold air are due into the area through early next week. In the wake of the first front; highs will run in the 40s, lows in the 30s Friday into Saturday. Another system will gather itself in the Gulf – possibly slinging moisture back into colder air. This could bring another bout of wintry precipitation Saturday night before drying out for Valentine’s Day. We’ll be with highs in the 30s to near 40 Sunday and Monday; wind chills in the 10s in the morning; 20s and 30s by afternoon. Yet another system develops, also, bringing a risk for wintry weather Monday into early Tuesday that could be impactful. Slowly, temperatures begin to moderate by mid-late week, but the unsettled pattern will likely continue with waves of rain during the same period.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx
