COVID-19 in Mississippi: 784 new cases reported Weds.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 784 new cases and 25 new deaths Wednesday.
The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 283,753 as of February 9.
So far, 6,367 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.
The number of tests administered in the state totals 2,296,509 as of February 7. This includes MSDH Public Health Laboratory tests and other providers.
An estimated 253,140 people have recovered from the virus.
On March 19, the first in-state death from the virus was reported of a man from Hancock County.
Mississippi Department of Health has a hotline open 7 days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.
