Bail bonding co. sues Byram for refusing to allow it to do business there

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson bail bondswoman and mayoral candidate says she’s lost more than $1 million in business to the city of Byram.
And now she’s filed suit against the city and its police chief for refusing her work.
Big Mama’s Bail Bonding has filed suit against the city Byram and Byram Police Chief Luke Thompson for the “refusal and denial of the plaintiff to conduct its lawful business” in the city.
An attorney for the Jackson-based company claims that bonding agents with Big Mama’s were turned away from doing business on several occasions in the summer and fall of 2020 and that the city.
Court filings go on to state that the city and chief “continued to refuse lawful bonds from the plaintiff into 2021.”
A Feb. 2 incident apparently was the last straw for Big Mama’s owner, Shafeqah Lodree, who claims that the department would not allow her agent to post a $250,000 bond on the chief’s orders.
“A member of the Byram Police Department … told the plaintiff that by order of the chief of police she could not write the lawful bond,” court records say.
“Plaintiff was told that the matter had already been discussed by the police and court staff.”
Thompson said he was unfamiliar with the complaint and said Lodree had not reached out to him to address her concerns.
“I’ve heard about these issues. However, we at the police department do not determine who we take bonds from,” the chief said in a statement. “We go by the order of our court and we take bonds by those bail bonding companies that our court has approved ...
“The selection of bonding companies is done from municipal court and not the police department. When we get the complaint, we’ll turn it over to our legal department and let them handle it.”
It was unclear what complaint Thompson was talking about.
Big Mama’s is seeking a declaratory judgment and unspecified damages.
Lodree filed to run for mayor of Jackson in 2021 as an independent candidate.
