Walmart vaccine appointments now available for Mississippians

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - COVID-19 vaccine appointments are now available at Walmarts across Mississippi.
Currently 31 Walmart locations within the state are preparing to administer vaccines. Click here to see the list of locations.
State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs laid out the simple steps to signing up for an appointment:
Dobbs says the locations were chosen to give more opportunities to some underserved areas. The doses these stores receive will not take away from the allocations given to the health department.
