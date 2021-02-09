Volunteers needed to help with new COVID-19 vaccination site in Vicksburg

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - Warren County opens a drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination site.
It’s located at the Uptown Vicksburg Mall on Pemberton Square Blvd and appointments are already filling up.
The drive-thru site offers residents the convenience of getting their shots without having to get out of their cars.
Warren County Management Director John Elfer says appointments are filling up fast.
“Since last week, we have had nearly 1,200 people to get vaccinated, and we plan on doing that again this week. I am really not surprised that the appointments have filled up as they have because so many people want the vaccine.”
According to the Mississippi State Department of Health, the total number of cases in Warren County has surged past 3,500 since the outbreak began and more than 105 deaths.
“It is serious, and anyone who thinks it is not serious is kidding themselves. We all know people who died locally of this illness, and our mission to save lives,” said Elfer.
Warren County and the city of Vicksburg have been working together with the state to get a new site in the county.
Elfer also points out that licensed health professionals from the area are volunteering to make it a success.
“This is kind of a hybrid site. What’s unique about the Warren County site is the doctors and nurses, we provided those locally.”
Unlike other sites that are being run by the Army National Guard and the health department that are providing the services,” said Elfer.
Elfer says more volunteers are needed.
“We need medics, folks to give the vaccine, and we need other non-medical folks to help with administration and runners. The Army National Guard is providing support and the health department is too, but we can’t do it without volunteers,” said Elfer.
If you would like to volunteer, please call the Warren County Emergency Management Agency at 601-636-1544.
