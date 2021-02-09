Video: Infant ejected from stroller in California hit-and-run collision

Mother & Infant hit-and-run
By Andrea Stegman | February 9, 2021 at 11:58 AM CST - Updated February 9 at 11:58 AM

(Gray News) - A mother pushing her infant in a stroller was struck by a minivan in California, and the collision was caught on camera.

The California Highway Patrol said the 36-year-old mother was walking across a street in Sacramento on Sunday when a Honda Odyssey made a left turn and hit both the mother and infant in the stroller. The child was ejected from the stroller onto the street.

The driver of the vehicle left the scene of the crash. The mother and her child were transported to UC Davis Medical Center for their injuries.

The mother and baby have been released from the hospital and are recovering, CBS13 reported.

Investigators are still looking for the driver of the Honda. They believe the year of Honda Odyssey is between 2003-2007. The vehicle has prior collision damage to the bottom of the rear tailgate and right rear bumper.

The California Highway Patrol is encouraging anyone with more information about the driver or the vehicle to call the police.

***We Need Your Help With a Felony Hit and Run*** On 2/7/2021, at approximately 4:32 pm, a 36 year old mother was pushing her infant child in a stroller on the south side of Lucchesi Drive, walking east across Harney Way, when a Honda Odyssey that was traveling westbound on Lucchesi Drive, made a left turn and struck the 36 year old mother. As a result of the collision, the stroller was turned on its side and the infant was ejected onto the street. The driver of the Honda fled the scene without checking on the welfare of the mother and child. The mother and her child were both transported to UC David Medical Center for treatment of their injuries. We are looking for the driver of the Honda. We believe the year of Honda Odyssey in question is between 2003-2007. There is prior collision damage to the bottom of the rear tailgate and right rear bumper. The driver was described as an Hispanic male, approximately 40-50 years old, with short black hair. If you know who the driver of the Honda is or the location of the Honda, please contact the South Sacramento CHP Area at (916)897-5600 between 8am-5 pm and ask for Officer Taylor or Officer Young or contact the Sacramento CHP Communication Center at (916)861-1300 after regular business hours. CHP – North Sacramento CHP - East Sacramento CHP - Woodland CHP – Stockton Elk Grove Police Department Sacramento Police Department Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office CHP – Valley Division

Posted by CHP - South Sacramento on Monday, February 8, 2021

