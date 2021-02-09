Utica Elementary Middle School mourns loss of teacher

UTICA, Miss. (WLBT) - Utica Elementary Middle School is mourning the loss of one of their teachers.
The school announced Dara Brown died early Monday morning.
“Her passing is a great loss for our school community and our thoughts and prayers are with her husband, Mr. NiKeith Brown (Carver MS teacher), and her entire family and friends,” school officials wrote on their Facebook.
They also posted a tribute to the late teacher:
The school will have additional counselors on hand for those mourning the loss.
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.