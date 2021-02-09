Today at 11: New ‘Magnolia Sunset Markets’ showcases local businesses

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Do you love to shop ‘til you drop? A new outdoor market in the capital city will allow you to do that, all while supporting local small businesses.
Magnolia Sunset Markets is a curated urban marketplace mixed with artisans, local produce, food, music and more.
The women behind the new market say it was created to shine a light on all the talent that comes out of Jackson, and highlight the work of entrepreneurs of color.
The Magnolia Sunset Market is housed at the Jackson-based Footprint Farms, located at 4945 South Drive.
Their inaugural celebration kicks off at 6 p.m. Friday, February 19 with an opening dinner themed “Ultra Silk - An Ode To Love Letters, Mixtapes and Late Night Radio Requests’' presented by Chef Enrika Williams of Fauna Foodworks.
Seating for this event is limited.
Tickets for the dinner can be purchased here.
On Saturday, February 20, the first Magnolia Sunset Market takes place between 4-7 p.m. and costs $5 per vehicle to enter.
The market will be open every 3rd Saturday.
Click here for more information.
