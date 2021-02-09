4th quarter comeback highlights JSU women’s win

BATON ROUGE, La. - In tight and hard-fought matchup, the Jackson State women’s basketball team defeated the Southern Lady Jaguars Monday afternoon by a final score of 59-49.
Senior Dayzsha Rogan paced the Lady Tigers with 20 points on 8-for-16 shooting from the field. The Preseason All-SWAC selection also grabbed five rebounds in 37 minutes of action.
Antionette Womack came off the bench and recorded 11 points and 11 rebounds for her first double-double of the season. JSU won the battle in the paint by a 36-22 margin and used its deep bench to outscore SU 25-14.
As a team, JSU shot 42.9 percent (24-for-56) from the field and held SU to 27.8 percent (15-for-54) from the floor. The Blue Bengals defense stifled the Jaguars throughout the evening and forced 14 turnovers, which was promptly turned into 10 points.
JSU returns to the court Monday, February 15 at 5 p.m. vs. Texas Southern.
