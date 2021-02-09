Shuler named SEC Co-Player of the Week

Shuler earned the honor for the first time in his career, coming through in the clutch to lead Ole Miss to a pair of huge SEC victories last week. First, Shuler recorded team highs in points (15) and rebounds (7) to propel the Rebels to an upset victory over No. 10 Tennessee (Feb. 2). Late in the second half, he went on his own 7-0 run to flip a three-point deficit into a four-point lead, one Ole Miss would not relinquish.