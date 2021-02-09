Probable cause hearing rescheduled in Archie-Hopkins domestic violence case

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A probable cause hearing to determine whether a Hinds County supervisor should face criminal charges has been rescheduled – again.
Jackson Municipal Judge Jeffrey Reynolds has reset a hearing for Friday, Feb. 12, in a case involving District Two Supervisor David Archie and his wife, Niya Hopkins.
Hopkins filed a criminal affidavit against Archie following an alleged January 23 domestic violence incident was caught on tape. Meanwhile, Archie has filed one against her.
So far, criminal charges have not been issued against either party.
“That’s what we’ll decide on Friday,” Reynolds said when asked. “Then, I will make a determination on the law and on the facts, to see if there is probable cause to issue an arrest warrant for one of you or both of you.”
The Feb. 12 date would represent the third time a judge has attempted to hold a hearing in the matter.
Last week, Reynolds issued an arrest warrant for Archie but rescinded it because the supervisor had not received notice of the hearing set for that day.
Notice had been mailed to Archie’s Clubview Drive address. However, Archie had been asked by another judge to temporarily vacate those premises, Reynolds told the court, meaning he did not receive the correspondence.
It was not clear if it was a justice court judge or Hinds County Chancery judge who had asked Archie to stay away from the home.
Hopkins filed divorce papers in chancery court in late January, days after the Jan. 23 incident.
She also filed for an emergency temporary restraining order. However, that order was not granted until Monday, Feb. 8, after the initial municipal court appearance was slated to take place.
On Tuesday, Feb. 9, the couple was set to appear in municipal court for the hearing again. However, this time Hopkins was a no-show.
Reynolds said he had instructed his court administrator to personally inform Hopkins about the new date. However, she had only been notified by mail.
The notice would have gone out either Thursday or Friday, so Reynolds said it was plausible Hopkins had not received it.
“I’m really big on not putting stuff off,” he said. “In this case, I have no choice.”
To ensure both parties know about the Feb. 12 hearing, Archie was served paperwork prior to leaving the court, while Reynolds said a bailiff would personally deliver notice to Hopkins.
“Unless someone is in the hospital Friday morning, we’ll have a probable cause hearing,” he said. “(Nobody is) going to have a legitimate complaint they did not know about it.”
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.