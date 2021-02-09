Preparing for COVID-19 vaccine, post-vaccine recommendations

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -There seem to be two questions people are asking before they get the COVID-19 vaccine. Both are centered around the safeness of the shot, “Am I going to get sick from this vaccine or have symptoms like; fever, chills, headache?” Dr. Steve Threlkeld, the Medical Director of Infectious Diseases for Baptist Memorial Health Care recalls.
The answer is both yes and no, according to Dr. Threlkeld. He says people that have had the real infection might see symptoms after the first dose. Folks that haven’t had the virus could see side effects after the second. There’s a reason for that, he says, “It’s the second time the immune system has seen it. And that after all is what the immune system very job in life is, and that is to be inhospitable to return guests.”
Preparing your body for would-be symptoms is another conversation you have most likely heard people mention. Top docs don’t recommend it, “The guidance is generally, unless you’re already on those medications, not necessarily to pre-med before the vaccine. The good news is that premedication seldom helps at all because most of those symptoms don’t happen until 8,10,12 hours after the vaccination. So, you’ve really lost the dose you took before the vaccine anyway.”
Two weeks is how long it takes to have 95% effectiveness for both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine. Individuals that get sick in between the first and second dose did not get sick because of the vaccine, Dr. Therlkeld says; the vaccine did not have time to work.
If you happen to get sick during that time, experts say you can delay your second dose for a while, “So after a natural infection that comes, say right after the first vaccine. I typically recommend people wait out closer to 90 days before they get their next shot.”
Certain people are immune for 90 days or longer, he says. There are advantages to delaying the vaccine, Dr. Therlkeld says, including the possibility of lessening the chance of having increased symptoms from taking the vaccine on the hills of the real infection.
Since February 8, according to the Mississippi State Department of Health, 62, 690 Mississippians have received the vaccine.
When it concerns post-vaccination guidelines, Dr. Threlkeld says it has become a controversial conversation on how relaxed vaccinated individuals should interact while in public. He says herd immunity begins when 70%-80% of the population is vaccinated. Dr. Threlkeld says some would argue that you can soften the restrictions when around other vaccinated people; however, “You still have to be very careful of who else you’re around. Maybe elderly relatives, if you work in healthcare, maybe around patients who might not have been vaccinated yet. We’re not to the point where we can say take off your masks and don’t worry about gatherings.”
Dr. Threlkeld says the balance is figuring out how likely you are as a protected person with the vaccine to come into contact with a person that’s not vaccinated. The bottom line here, he says, do not declare victory just yet.
