Police: Driver dead after officer-involved shooting in Oxford, Miss.

OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - Officials are investigating after a deadly officer-involved shooting was reported in Oxford, Mississippi.
Monday night around 11:29, an officer with the Oxford Police Department attempted a traffic stop, according to officials.
Investigators said the driver of the vehicle fled the scene, then a pursuit ensued. The vehicle eventually stopped and the driver ran from the scene, according to OPD.
Police said moments after the driver fled the scene, an officer-involved shooting occurred. No officers were injured.
Authorities have not identified the officer or driver at this time.
Officials said the driver was pronounced dead on the scene. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation was contacted and has taken charge of this case.
We reached out to MBI and the Mississippi Highway Patrol for more information, but we were told to reach out to the District Attorney’s Office.
This is an ongoing investigation. Check back for updates.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.