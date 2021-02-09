Nissan reports losses amid pandemic

CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - Japanese automaker Nissan has reported losses for the fiscal third quarter, as its sales were hit by the coronavirus pandemic and its brand image continued to take a beating from a high-profile Tokyo trial, according to the Associated Press.
Nissan Motor Co. reported Tuesday a $360 million loss for October-December, bigger than the loss racked up the previous year.
Nissan is a co-defendant in a trial over financial misconduct allegations centered on under-reporting of the income of Carlos Ghosn, Nissan’s former superstar chairman.
Ghosn fled Japan, while another former executive, Greg Kelly, an American, is on trial. Like Ghosn, he says he is innocent.
No word on if the company’s overall losses will affect the Nissan plan located in Canton, Mississippi.
One week ago, Nissan Canton announced it was reducing production due to a semiconductor shortage.
