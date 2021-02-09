$4M in road projects headed to Vicksburg, what streets will be improved

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - Millions of dollars in improved road projects is a hot topic in Vicksburg right now.
Mayor George Flaggs Jr., Alderman Michael Mayfield, and Alex Monsour held the first of a series of work sessions Monday morning to discuss paving projects that will cost a total of $4 million to complete, Vicksburg Daily News says.
The project costs will be evenly divided between the North and South Wards.
Streets in the North Ward discussed for new or additions to ongoing paving improvements include:
- Sherman Avenue
- Green Street
- Grove Street to First East Street (paved)
- Harrison Street
- South Street (from Second North to Spring Streets-in progress)
- Lane Street to Togo Street
- Gospel Temple Church to Lane Street
- Alcorn Drive
- Shiloh Baptist Church to Meadow Street
- St. Peter Baptist Church to Crawford Street
- Levee Street
- Second Street
- Lane Street
- Washington Street near the Welcome Center
- Washington Street from First East to Grove
Streets under consideration in the South Ward include:
- Halls Ferry
- Old Halls Ferry near Trustmark Bank
- Indiana/Porters Chapel intersection to the fire station and Raintree respectively
- Kendra Drive
- Linda Street and Belva Drive
- Cedars School
- Monument Place
- Hall Road (patching and repairs)
- Willow Drive
- Cain Ridge and Columbia Avenue intersection
- Longview Street
- Santa Rosa-Rialto intersection
- Azalea Lane
- Melrose Avenue and a portion of South Frontage near Indiana Avenue
“We are studying ways to stretch the taxpayers’ money as far as possible,” Vicksburg Alderman Alex Monsour said.
Monsour said he is having a meeting with paving contractors later this week to discuss the various options related to construction. “Some of these areas need a short overlay while others need a complete overhaul. "
“We are finishing up projects that were paid for as part of the $17.5 million bond issue. We are searching for 4 million dollars to work on projects that need attention soon. Due to the aging infrastructure in much of the older sections of Vicksburg, which I represent,” Alderman Michael Mayfield added. “We have had to dig up streets to make sewage and water repairs. We need to overlay many of these areas as soon as possible. The North Ward has numerous streets that need paving. It’s a matter of finding the funds to complete the projects. "
The next work session is scheduled for discussion on sewage and water projects.
