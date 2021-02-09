JPD morale, crime to be discussed in special council meeting 10 a.m. Tues.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson police, city council members, and Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba are having a special meeting Tuesday to address the current crime crisis.
Topics include morale within the police department, specific goals and plan to reduce violent crime, how to best utilize 4-1-1 services, and the impact of data from the real-time crime center.
Mayor Lumumba says there is no simple fix to fight crime in Jackson, but city officials are working on a report that will outline what they are doing to address the problem.
You can watch the meeting live here.
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.