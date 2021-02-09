Jackson teens face another five days of curfew with extended executive order

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba extended the city’s youth curfew for another five days beginning Feb. 9.
The city made the announcement on Tuesday, citing the need to protect young people from being involved in or falling victim to criminal activities.
“All extraordinary efforts must be taken to reduce instances of crime within the city of Jackson, especially those involving children as they are our most vulnerable and visionary residents,” Lumumba said in his new order.
The curfew will run from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., and will apply to individuals under 18 years of age.
It will be in force through 5 a.m. Sunday.
Exceptions include minors who are accompanied by their parents or guardians, minors who are legally employed and are out 45 minutes after the curfew begins and 45 minutes before it ends each day, and individuals who are in public during working hours. Those individuals must have written evidence of employment while out during curfew times.
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.