Jackson State holds off Southern on the road

BATON ROUGE, La. - The Jackson State Tigers are winners of six games in a row after defeating Southern by a final score of 57-53 Monday night in SWAC play in ESPNU.
Jayveous McKinnis led the Tigers with 15 points,15 rebounds, and three blocked shots in the win. He was also a perfect 7-of-7 from the free throw line as his two free throws at the end were what sealed the victory for Jackson State.
The Tigers produced three total double-digit scorers on the night as Jonas James and Tristan Jarrett were able to knock down 11 points each. Cainan McClelland had eight points on the night and Darius Hicks and Ken Evans contributed five points each a piece.
As a team, JSU finished 20-of-52 from the field and grabbed a total of 40 rebounds. The Tigers outscored Southern 34-to-16 in the paint.With the win JSU improved to 6-5 overall and 6-0 in SWAC play.
The Tigers return to the court next Monday at home versus Texas Southern on February 15. Tip-off is set for 9 p.m. on ESPNU.
