Is crime driving people out of the Capital City?

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Is crime driving people out of the city of Jackson? One property owner said his tenants are leaving, but a local realtor association isn’t seeing an increase in housing sales due to crime.
Real Estate investor and attorney Brandon White told another media outlet that renters moved from his York Drive property after shots were fired into the home.
He said other renters were doing the same. White was not available to talk on camera but said the mayor’s office seems to dismiss the violence as a byproduct of the pandemic and is without a clear plan to take any significant steps to curb the violence.
Fondren resident Jamie Huff’s children’s ATV was stolen Sunday morning. A man loaded it onto a white Ford F-150 with a racing stripe on the front. Despite the crime, she doesn’t want to leave.
“No we love Jackson and like I said we’ve been here 11 years in the city, and this is the first time we’ve ever had an issue with anything like this,” said Huff. “You have people talking about moving, but I really have heard now that the housing boom is happening more people are wanting to move back in town”.
Central Mississippi Realtor Association President Rashida Walker said most of the moves they are seeing in Jackson are because of job relocations.
“We don’t see a lot of movement in terms of people moving out of the city because of crime,” said Walker. “You don’t really see that trend of people fleeing from the area. What we do see sometimes more than anything is people who move out of the city but they’re like medical professionals and they’re close to the medical center. We see them moving to suburbia and other times I see them moving back toward that area just for convenience”.
The Central MS Realtor Association reports a 1.9 percent increase in home sales from 2019 to 2020.
