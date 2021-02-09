Hinds Co. sheriff discusses interlocal agreement to help fight crime in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - When it comes to fighting crime in Jackson, it isn’t just police who are tackling this issue, the Hinds County Sheriff’s Department is helping out as well.
“Patrolling neighborhoods, we’ve got a DUI unit that works inside the city of Jackson, we’ve assisted the city of Jackson, Mississippi’s Police Department with the cruising details and trying to deter the drag racing that goes on,” said Hinds County Sheriff Lee Vance. “When we have complaints that are called into the sheriff’s department, we have a group of officers that respond directly to those particular complaints. That’s just a few of the things.”
The city of Jackson is in the HCSO’s jurisdiction and Vance said his deputies are working in the city daily.
Vance would not give specifics on how many deputies he deploys into the Capital City but said it’s not enough of them to fully combat the crime issues.
The sheriff said he would like to bring in more deputies to help increase the law-enforcement visibility, but in order to do that, Vance said HCSO would need financial assistance from Jackson city leaders.
“It would be to hire deputies while they are off duty and working overtime because we cannot pull from other parts of the county just to put inside of Jackson, without leaving them lacking police services and we’re not going to do that,” the sheriff explained.
Vance said he’s in favor of the inter-local agreement that was proposed to him by Ward 3 Councilman Kenneth Stokes.
Stokes suggested giving the sheriff’s department $500,000 to hire more deputies and pay them overtime.
However, Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said he and other council members don’t see the effectiveness of the proposal made by Stokes.
“No one knows where this magical money is going to come from,” said Mayor Lumumba. “We could help augment the work that we are trying to do with JPD and through the other initiatives that we are trying to do within ourselves. We ask for the sheriff’s department support, we look forward to that.”
“If the city of Jackson comes to us and asks for help, we are going to do it, but let me make this very clear,” Vance expressed. “Regardless of whether or not any financial resources are given to us, we are going to do everything we can in the sheriff’s department to make the city of Jackson safer.”
At his time city leaders have not approved the proposed inter-local agreement, and it’s uncertain if they will.
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.