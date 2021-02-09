Hal’s St. Paddy’s Parade canceled for 2021

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - For the second year in a row, there will be no Hal’s St. Paddy’s Parade.
Organizers announced the annual event is canceled for 2021, with COVID-19 concerns to blame.
“We have determined that the St. Paddy’s parade cannot be safely produced in its traditional format, given the COVID-19 virus is still very much a health threat, and vaccination efforts are still in their early stages,” said Malcolm White, founder and chief organizer of the parade. “We must put the health of parade participants and the general public at the forefront of any decision, and we have done just that.”
A virtual event will be held in its stead, with the goal of raising money for Blair E. Batson Hospital for Children. That will be held March 27.
