Greenfield Road Bridge to be closed for repairs in Rankin Co.

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Following a routine bridge inspection, the Rankin County Board of Supervisors was advised that the bridge located on Greenfield Road near Patrick Farms Subdivision must be fixed.
Due to its current condition, the bridge does not meet the standard of sufficiency necessary to support school buses, fire trucks, waste collection vehicles, or commercial trucks.
The Board of Supervisors, at its own expense and without assistance from municipalities, has undertaken a number of bridge repair and replacement projects around the County, including the bridge currently being replaced on Shiloh Road in Brandon.
Alternatives to a full closure of Greenfield Road to through traffic were fully explored; however, no other alternative was feasible due to confined space limitations caused primarily by the project’s proximity to the adjacent Kansas City Southern Railway property.
This bridge replacement has been deemed a high priority for Rankin County. Greenfield Road will be closed to through traffic beginning 4:00 p.m. on February 14, 2021.
This project is expected to be completed on or before April 30, 2021, weather permitting.
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.