Gas leak closes Madison Pkwy at Old Main St.

MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Tuesday morning gas leak shut down Madison Parkway (Highway 463) at Old Main Street.
Madison police posted the alert via the agency’s Facebook page, saying that Eastbound traffic is being diverted South at Crawford Farms Road to Madison Avenue.
Westbound traffic is being diverted at Highway 51 to Westbound Points further north and south of the Parkway.
No businesses or residences have been evacuated.
Please avoid the area and expect delays.
