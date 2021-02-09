First Alert Forecast: 70s mid-week; 40s by late week

EXTENDED FORECAST: Forecast uncertainty continue to be an issue moving forward through much of the latter part of the week and into early next week. An Arctic air mass remains to be the question mark for the latter part of the week and whether it will filter southward at some point in time. A front will approach Thursday, kicking up a chance for rain before ushering in cooler air to round out the week with highs in the 40s by Friday and into the weekend. Lows could be well into the 20s; with wind chills in the 10s. Amid the unsettled flow pattern, embedded disturbances could also kick up chances for precipitation with Gulf and Pacific moisture support.