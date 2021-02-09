First Alert Forecast: 70s mid-week; 40s by late week

TUESDAY: Shower chances will be possible on the front end of Tuesday along with patchy fog banks. Expect clouds to break for sun breaks in the skies – pushing highs into the upper 60s and lower 70s. We’ll drop into the 40s and 50s by early Wednesday with mostly cloudy skies continue to hold. A few showers may sneak in overnight as a stationary front waffles over the area.
WEDNESDAY: With a stalled front over the area – a ripple of low pressure will help to spark a few showers during the day with highs in the 60s and 70s once again. Rain will not be constant during the day, though better chances will likely emerge by Wednesday night as another system approaches from the west. Lows will fall into the 50s.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Forecast uncertainty continue to be an issue moving forward through much of the latter part of the week and into early next week. An Arctic air mass remains to be the question mark for the latter part of the week and whether it will filter southward at some point in time. A front will approach Thursday, kicking up a chance for rain before ushering in cooler air to round out the week with highs in the 40s by Friday and into the weekend. Lows could be well into the 20s; with wind chills in the 10s. Amid the unsettled flow pattern, embedded disturbances could also kick up chances for precipitation with Gulf and Pacific moisture support.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
