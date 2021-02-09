Eastover neighborhood applying for five public access gates

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Another Jackson neighborhood is moving forward with its application to install public access gates.
On Feb. 4, the Greater Eastover Neighborhood Foundation applied to install five devices at entrances in its neighborhood.
Locations include Eastover Drive at Ridgewood Road, Eastbourne Place at Ridgewood, Lake Circle between Restbrook Place and Rhymes Place, Douglass Drive between Ridgewood and Lake Circle, and Quail Run Road at East Manor Drive.
The city of Jackson’s planning department has scheduled a community meeting to discuss the application for 6 p.m., March 11, via Zoom.
The application is the second to be submitted under the city’s amended gating ordinance.
In November, the city council approved changes to the code, capping a 2.5-year effort to amend the ordinance.
Eastover had previously applied for the gates under the old ordinance, but the application was pulled following a contentious public hearing.
The Woodland Hills Conservation Association is also applying for gates and has submitted applications to install the devices at Ridge Drive, where it splits from Wood Dale Drive, and on Glenway Drive at Old Canton Road.
A map of the proposed Eastover gates is shown below.
