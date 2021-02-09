Cleveland man trying to stay warm dies of apparent carbon monoxide poisoning in running truck

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland man was found dead in his running vehicle on the city’s East side Tuesday morning.
Cleveland police were called out to E. 91st Street and Crane Avenue after residents called 911.
The man, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Family members and friends tell 19 News the man had been using his truck to keep warm, since the heat was turned off in his apartment and it appears he died of carbon monoxide poisoning.
The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner will now determine the cause of death.
