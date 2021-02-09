Catching up with Jeff Thompson, winner of 2020 St. Jude Dream Home

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jeff Thompson of Raymond says he was driving out of state to a funeral when he got the call. He didn’t recognize the number.
“At first I wasn’t sure, but then St. Jude, when I saw them text me and I returned the call, I never dreamed the Dream Home. I was thinking I might win a consolation prize,” he says. “I like to hunt and fish so I thought, I hope it’s a Bass Pro gift card. They started asking me questions, I thought, ‘Why are they asking me all these questions?’”
Who could ever imagine they would actually win a $600,000 house? Thompson had bought just one ticket, as he had done every year. But that’s all it takes to win a St. Jude Dream Home.
“I probably bought a ticket the last several years. It’s that time of year, y’all start showing the home, always a beautiful home, then when the stories start with the children, it reminds you to make a donation,” he says. “I had a little brother, two years younger than me, who died of brain cancer in 1971, so it’s real.”
When Thompson arrived back in town, He met the builders and toured the home he had won, in the Town of Lost Rabbit in Madison County.
“Beautiful bedrooms, the hardwood floors, everything you looked at was gorgeous,” he notes.
Thompson and his sister are both caretakers for their mother, who is disabled. Winning the home is helping the entire family. He says he will continue to buy tickets to help the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
“Yes sure,” he tells us. “It’s kinda been a whirlwind. “Looking forward to the future.”
