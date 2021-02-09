Bill increases monthly TANF cash assistance payouts

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Families in the Magnolia State who receive Temporary Assistance for Needy Families, or TANF, could see a boost in monthly benefits.
Senate Bill 2759, sponsored by 11 Democratic legislators and one Republican lawmaker, has already moved through committee, passed on the floor, and is now up for discussion in the House.
TANF is the monthly cash assistance program for poor families with children under the age of 18. These benefits are intended to help children and caretaker relatives who do not have enough income to meet everyday needs.
SB 2759 increases the monthly amount that individuals receive from $110 for the first person to $200 monthly.
The bill reads in part:
The first family member in the dependent child’s budget may receive an amount not to exceed Two Hundred Dollars ($200.00) per month; the second family member in the dependent child’s budget may receive an amount not to exceed Thirty-six Dollars ($36.00) per month, and each additional family member in the dependent child’s budget an amount not to exceed Twenty-four Dollars ($24.00) per month.
Sponsors of the bill include:
Sen. Joey Fillingane [R]
Sen. Derrick Simmons [D]
Sen. David Blount [D]
Sen. Angela Turner-Ford [D]
Sen. Hillman Frazier [D]
Sen. David Jordan [D]
Sen. Joseph Thomas [D]
Sen. Willie Simmons [D]
Sen. Sollie Norwood [D]
Sen. Sampson Jackson [D]
Sen. Albert Butler [D]
Sen. Juan Barnett [D]
