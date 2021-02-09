Auditor: Former Franklin Co. clerk arrested for embezzling $81K

ROXIE, Miss. (WLBT) - A former clerk in a tiny Mississippi town is behind bars for stealing money from the townspeople, investigators say.
State Auditor Shad White says Amanda Lewis is charged with embezzlement for allegedly stealing cash and money orders collected from town residents as they paid water bills.
Lewis is accused of embezzling over $81,000 from the Town of Roxie while she was employed as a town clerk.
Without proper oversight, Lewis was able to manipulate the town’s accounting software and conceal her scheme from December 2015 to August 2018, the state says.
When Lewis resigned as town clerk in late 2018 to take a new job, Roxie officials identified nearly $10,000 missing from the town’s water fund and filed a complaint at the State Auditor’s office. Investigators then identified over $80,000 missing from the fund.
After being approached about missing money by local officials, Lewis made payments totaling $9,269.53 to the Town of Roxie, the auditors office says. These payments have already been credited to her demand amount and begin the process of repaying the taxpayers of Roxie.
Lewis was arrested and booked into the Franklin County Jail.
Her bond will be set by the court.
If convicted, Lewis faces up to 20 years in prison and $5,000 in fines.
