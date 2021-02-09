Arrest made after armed robbery on Miss. State campus

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WLBT) - A student at Mississippi State University is facing charges of armed robbery after an incident on campus.
School officials say the robbery happened in the parking lot of Deavenport Hall on Monday night around 10:15.
Campus police received a 911 call and were able to take the suspect into custody minutes later.
The arrested student is at Oktibbeha County Jail as of Tuesday morning. Their identity has not been revealed.
MSU Chief Communications Officer Sid Salter issued this statement:
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.