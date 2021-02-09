Alcorn State opts out of 2021 football season

LORMAN, Miss. (WLBT) - Alcorn State officially announced its football team will not play this spring.
The team is opting out of the 2021 season over concerns of a COVID-19 outbreak.
“Due to concerns and uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic and the upcoming spring football season, we have determined opting out is our best course of action,” said Athletic Director Derek Horne. “This is indeed a difficult decision, and I’m especially mindful this will be disappointing news to our student-athletes, along with our dedicated fans and supporters.”
The news was reported by WLBT last week, but an official announcement was made by the school Tuesday afternoon.
Alcorn State, who has won the SWAC title the last two years and the SWAC Eastern Division title the last six, was expected to begin its six-game conference-only schedule on February 27 at Alabama A&M.
“Instead of preparing for spring competition, the program will move forward with traditional spring practice to prepare for fall play,” said Head Football Coach Fred McNair. “With ongoing health and safety protocols in place, the team will continue with monitored conditioning, strength training, and practices.”
