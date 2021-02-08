94-year-old LTC resident dies weeks after daughter fought to speed up vaccinations

BYRAM, Miss. (WLBT) - Six sisters in Byram are heartbroken after their 94-year-old mother, Rosemary Speir died inside a Hazelhurst nursing home on January 29, 2021.
We called her “The Queen,” Rosemary’s daughter, Marsha Pickard smiled.
And Marsha said her mom was a true reflection of grace and majesty.
“Everyone knew my mom for her servant’s heart. She never hesitated to take someone in, feed or even clothe them and just help in any way she could,” Pickard said.
Marsha said her mom took in foster girls and gave them a chance at life despite growing up with few opportunities.
“My mom and her brother were raised in an orphanage until about seven or eight when my grandmom could take care of them. She knew what it was like so she took in foster kids and made sure they had everything. They didn’t want for anything,” she said.
A longtime resident of Byram and graduate of Byram High School in 1944, Rosemary Speir stayed-at-home taking care of children even after her husband, Ray Speir unexpectedly died at 42.
“Raising children was the greatest achievement of her life and I know my dad would be proud. She always managed and watched her money. Mama saved all her life. She had so much saved that she paid for her own long-term care until this year when she ran out of savings,” Pickard said.
Since the new year, Pickard has been struggling to get her mom vaccinated.
She called and emailed congressmen, state health leaders, local leaders, and pharmacies, but to no avail.
Three weeks ago, she got the call she feared.
“She was running a fever so they checked her and said she tested negative. Days later, she was positive and they quarantined her. I cried because I fought so hard,” Pickard said.
Pickard said an employee, who had yet to be vaccinated inside Pine Crest Guest Home in Hazelhurst, Mississippi, caught COVID-19 and several residents got sick. Our calls and emails to the nursing home were not returned, but long-term care facilities across Mississippi and the nation faced the same battle.
In mid-January, the Magnolia State averaged over 200 outbreaks at long-term care facilities as the virus spread like wildfire to this most vulnerable population.
In January, Governor Tate Reeves and health officials expressed frustration with vaccine distribution, especially for the elderly.
“Before anymore allocation goes out, I’m going to have that data because we cannot keep sending doses to places that aren’t putting them in arms,” Reeves said “We know that we cannot afford delays in protecting those who are at the greatest risk,” he added.
CVS and Walgreens, tasked with giving the shots at long-term care facilities started a massive vaccination push in nearly all states in January, saying they are on schedule. But daughters like Marsha Pickard said there were serious delays in delivering vaccines that have been available for more than a month.
“I called Walgreens. Copiah County Walgreens was bypassing residents in their own county to get the vaccine to Lincoln County,” Pickard quipped.
In response, Walgreens said, “We continue to work closely with our partner facilities on scheduling and remain on target within the parameters of the program, as agreed to by the state.”
But it’s no consolation to Marsha and her sisters, who understand that no investigation nor ounce of frustration will bring their mom back.
She had a long battle with dementia and Marsha vows to always remember the life “The Queen” lived.
“She’s gonna be missed. She loved to laugh and was a big giver and she passed that on to her children and grandchildren.”
