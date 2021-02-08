Lumumba: Sheriff already has responsibilty to Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba addressed several topics at Monday’s press conference, including his lack of desire to give the sheriff’s department $500,000 to help augment police services.
Ward Three Councilman Kenneth Stokes has proposed giving the Hinds County Sheriff’s Department $500,000 to help fight crime in the capital city.
The councilman has argued the need for help, in part, due to the increase in violent crime and the shortage of police officers.
Lumumba, though, said he doesn’t see the need in giving the sheriff’s department the funding to do something it’s already supposed to do.
“The sheriff already has a responsibility to the city of Jackson,” he said, adding that “no one knows where this magical money is coming from.”
