Temporary restraining order issued against Hinds Co. supervisor

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A temporary restraining order has been granted against Hinds County Supervisor David Archie.
On Monday, Judge David Clark issued the order, following a hearing Friday.
The decision comes less than two weeks after Niya Hopkins has filed for divorce from Archie in Hinds County Chancery Court.
She filed for an emergency restraining order on January 29.
The order will remain in effect until March 5, when a hearing has been set.
Under the order, Hopkins will have “exclusive use and possession of the real property located at 5852 Clubview Dr., Jackson,” while Archie will have exclusive use of the home at 3426 Shady Oaks St.
Additionally, Archie is banned from coming within 1,000 yards of Hopkins, the Clubview Drive home, and Hopkins’ place of employment, and is barred from having any direct or indirect contact with her, the order states.
